Singapore 'not first choice' to replace Russian GP

Singapore GP, promoters of the Formula One night race here, yesterday played down the possibility of back-to-back races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this year.

The Republic, which in January announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting an F1 race here, is scheduled to stage the 18th leg of this season's 23-stop calendar on Oct 2. The previous week's leg on Sept 25 was originally set for Sochi but has been cancelled after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Online media reports have speculated that Singapore could step in to fill the gap, staging races on consecutive weekends but with slightly different starting times.

A similar approach was taken for the Sakhir Grand Prix and Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020, with the latter starting a few hours earlier than the previous week's race.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, a Singapore GP spokesman said: "Our understanding is that we are not the first choice to hold the Sept 23-25 race.

"We remain 100 per cent focused on delivering an amazing event on the weekend of the Sept 30 and in welcoming F1 back to the streets of Singapore."

The 2020 and 2021 Singapore Grands Prix were cancelled due to the pandemic. However, the country has in recent weeks been relaxing domestic Covid-19 rules and opening up its borders.

Aside from Singapore, Qatar and Bahrain have been cited as possible replacements for the Sept 25 void.

Bahrain held the season-opener on March 20 while Qatar hosted its first Grand Prix last year at the Losail International Circuit and has a 10-year deal with Formula One Management (FOM) starting from next year, after taking this year off due its hosting of football's World Cup.

ST's F1 columnist David Tremayne, who is in Melbourne for this week's Australian Grand Prix, said two races in Singapore would be very popular within the F1 fraternity because "it is such a good venue and could save money on travel costs at a time when everyone is very budget conscious".

Despite these reasons, he felt the recent speculation involving Singapore is "more a case of FOM using the possibility as a lever to push the Qataris into agreeing to run their race a year earlier than planned".

He added: "The general feeling is that a double-header in Singapore is unlikely. But never say never just yet."