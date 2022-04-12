Singapore GP tickets on sale tomorrow

Tickets for this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix will be released for sale to the public from tomorrow at 10am by race promoter Singapore GP.

Three-day grandstand tickets to the Marina Bay Street Circuit start from $298.

The Republic, which in January announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting an F1 race here, is scheduled to stage the 18th stop of this season's 23-stop calendar from Sept 30 to Oct 2. The night race was cancelled in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who won Sunday's Australian Grand Prix, leads the drivers' standings on 71 points, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell (37 points).

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth (28) while reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is three points back in sixth.

A full entertainment line-up will be released in the coming weeks. Past performers include Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Queen and Adam Lambert, Linkin Park, Jay Chou, and The Killers.

Singapore GP is working with the Government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures.

The 2019 race, the last time it was staged here, drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators - the second highest after the 300,000 total at the 2008 maiden race.

More information is available at singaporegp.sg, ticketing hotline 6229-7777 or via authorised ticketing partners.