Silverstone offers back-to-back option

LONDON • Silverstone is willing to host an unprecedented two successive grands prix without spectators to help Formula One get its coronavirus-hit season back on track.

The campaign has yet to start, but F1 owner, Liberty Media, is hoping to get going in the European summer with a revised and reduced schedule that could run into next year.

And Silverstone, which hosts the British Grand Prix, is more than willing to lend a helping hand.

Circuit boss Stuart Pringle told the Guardian newspaper on Sunday that he had discussed "all sorts of permutations" with F1, including holding two races over the same weekend or consecutive weekends.

No circuit has hosted two races in succession in the same season, but these are not normal times and Silverstone can help to ease a congested calendar - provided the crisis does not deepen in Britain and assuming the race is a closed-door event.

"I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely," said Pringle.

While some countries like Austria have eased strict lockdown conditions imposed to tackle Covid-19, events involving large crowds of people are likely to remain banned for some time.

The official guidance in Britain is for people to stay at home and to practice social distancing if they do have to go outside.

Nine races have already been postponed or cancelled, and the French Grand Prix on June 28 looks set to be the next one to be pushed back.

Should that happen, the season could conceivably start in Austria on July 5, two weeks before the British Grand Prix.

"F1 will make a calendar-wide decision in the earlier part of May," said Pringle, whose circuit drew the biggest crowd of all the races last year (351,000) and is a short drive from seven of the 10 participating teams' headquarters.

"They can't set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races.

"That timescale would suit us if we didn't have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public."

McLaren boss Zak Brown told the BBC last week that all races in Europe could be held without spectators and with numbers on site kept to a minimum.

He hinted that Silverstone might go on its scheduled date, but would be closed to fans, with "all the European rounds most likely in that scenario".

