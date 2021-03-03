Silver Arrows' point of pride

LONDON • Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes his team possess the "same fire, hunger and passion" as when he arrived in 2013, despite winning seven successive constructors' titles.

The Austrian's remarks yesterday came as the team launched their car for the 2021 Formula One season, one which they hope will culminate in Lewis Hamilton winning a record eighth drivers' title.

The Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance builds on the solid base of its predecessor but includes considerable aerodynamic changes alongside improvements to areas as such as the suspension, cooling system and power unit.

It will be seen on the track for the first time in pre-season testing in Bahrain on March 12. The season opens in Bahrain on March 28.

Wolff insisted that the Silver Arrows' dominance is not damaging to the sport and that the team are not going to lower their standards.

"Every year we reset our focus and define the right objectives," he said. "That may sound simple but it's damn hard... So many things can happen and it's very natural to get used to success, and therefore not fight as hard for it. But this team has not shown any of that."

He said Hamilton and Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas and the staff always have new challenges which keep them motivated.

"I see the same fire, hunger and passion now as I did the first time I walked through the doors in 2013," he said. "2021 brings changes to the regulations, which could impact our competitiveness, plus the cost cap and working on the major rule changes of 2022.

"These challenges excite us."

One of Hamilton's crusades has been to promote and develop more diversity in the sport.

As a result, the black base livery remains for a second season "to underline the team's commitment to improving diversity and inclusion within the team and our sport".



PHOTO: TWITTER/MERCEDESAMGF1



Hamilton said he "can't wait to get out on track in the W12", adding: "It's great to reveal to the world the result of everyone's hard work at the factories...

"I've been in touch with the engineers through the winter, keeping track of their preparations as I prepare myself for the season ahead."

But the Briton, who has a contract that runs till the end of this year, was guarded about his long-term future.

"I'm kind of in the fortunate position where I've achieved most of the stuff that I have wanted to achieve up until this point," the 36-year-old said.

"So there's no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead.

"We're living in quite an unusual period of time and life and I just wanted one year. Then we can talk about if we do more and keep adding it by one if we have to."

Bottas, who won three races to Hamilton's 11 last year, hopes that things will change for him soon.

He said: "The main thing over the winter and over the break has been self-honesty - trying to work out how I can be better.

"Knowing that when I'm on the grid in Bahrain that I've done everything I can to be at my physical and mental best... It's now my fifth year with the team, I have full focus on my own targets."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS