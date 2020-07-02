Shorter F1 season a challenge for teams: Wolff

PARIS • Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says reliability will be "fundamental" in deciding who emerges on top in the shortened Formula One season, with less margin for error due to the lighter schedule following the coronavirus lockdown.

Originally scheduled for 22 grands prix, only eight races have so far been confirmed with the season to get under way in Austria behind closed doors over the next two weekends.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton and his rivals will hit the circuit tomorrow for the first time since testing in February, and Wolff knows they will need to hit the ground running.

"This new calendar and the coronavirus throw new challenges at us," said the 48-year-old.

The original March opening race in Australia was cancelled at the last minute after five crew members had to be quarantined for displaying coronavirus symptoms.

"Reliability is going to be a fundamental part of the first races. The cars have come out of the containers straight from Australia," Wolff added.

"There is not a lot of time to run them and we will be using every session to learn."

Mercedes also launched their innovative dual-axis steering, which can widen or narrow the distance between the front wheels.

The reigning constructors' champions will be wary of the Red Bull Ring, where their drivers managed to finish just fifth and eighth last year, adding to a rare double retirement the year before.

Ferrari's cars are the only ones not to have beaten their 2019 times in testing this year. "We're not favourites, that's for sure," said driver Charles Leclerc.

Team Haas chief Gunther Steiner also said it would be crucial not to make any early mistakes.

"Every mistake you make counts more because you have got less opportunities to make up for it."

Steiner said Haas had nothing new to match Mercedes' dual axle, but suggested that innovations could be sometimes problematic.

"That's part of why we decided we are not going to develop big upgrades or anything. Because every time you make an upgrade, it takes time to learn about it and how to use it," the Italian added.

"In a short space of time, one of the most important things is not to make mistakes at any time."

