Shanghai to host F1 race for three more years

SHANGHAI • Formula One yesterday announced that the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which will be absent from the calendar for the third year in a row in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has extended its contract until 2025.

The race was first held in 2004 and China is seen as an important growth area for the sport, even though the current situation has prevented the race from being staged in the country.

"This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership.

"China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can."

Australia, Japan and Singapore have also been cancelled for two seasons due to the pandemic but are due to return in what will be a record 23-race calendar next year.

The season marks the start of a new era, with major rule changes, and is due to open at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit on March 20.

Meanwhile, with just five grands prix remaining and Max Verstappen leading the championship by 12 points from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull have refused to rule out telling Mexican Sergio Perez to give up a home win today.

No Mexican driver has won a home grand prix but Perez has a winning car and has been on the podium in his last two races.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said any decision will be taken with the team in mind, should Perez be leading with Verstappen second.

"You can't rule it (team orders) out, you can't rule it in. Our preference would be, if Checo were in that position, for him to win his home race. There is no bigger result for any home driver," he added. "But as a team, we have to keep an eye on both of these championships and know what's at stake and this race, like any other, has the same amount of points attributable to it and therefore, we treat it like any other race."

