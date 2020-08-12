'Sensational' Verstappen reminds me of F1 great Schumacher: Brawn

LONDON • Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn says 70th Anniversary Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen reminds him of Formula One great Michael Schumacher.

Brawn masterminded the German's record seven world championships with Benetton (1994, 1995) and Ferrari (2000-04) and was team boss at Mercedes when he made his comeback from 2010-2012.

Verstappen's win for Red Bull on Sunday lifted him to second in the championship after five races, behind six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, ending the Silver Arrows' 100 per cent run this season.

"Max was simply sensational at Silverstone. He reminds me of Michael Schumacher in many ways. When you listen to his radio, he's clearly got spare capacity," said Brawn, now Formula One managing director for motorsport, of the Dutch driver.

Sunday's win was the ninth of Verstappen's career and the Briton feels the 22-year-old, who is the youngest race winner in F1 history, can only get better.

"The limit of the car is not the limit of Max Verstappen," Brawn told the motor sport's website. "He is able to feel the subtlety of the car and respond perfectly.

"I remember Max's early days in F1 where his speed was clear - he has now matured into an exceptional racing driver.

"I loved his radio, particularly when he said he didn't want to 'drive like a grandma' when the team asked him to manage his tyres. It shows huge confidence and a relationship in the team, which is very strong."

Nico Hulkenberg also made his mark as a stand-in for Racing Point's Sergio Perez in the past two races following the Mexican's positive Covid-19 test. The experienced German, dropped by Renault last year, started third and finished seventh and Brawn revealed how different the German's career might have been.

"I almost signed him years ago, when I was in charge at Mercedes. If Lewis hadn't joined Mercedes when he did, Nico was our next choice," he said. "I've always respected Nico enormously as a driver. He's a very strong driver who should be in F1."

Separately, six-time defending constructors' champions Mercedes have insisted they have done nothing wrong and are happy for a row over Racing Point's RP20 car to end up in court, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

The German carmaker supplies engines and gearboxes to Racing Point, whose car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" due to its visual similarities to last year's title-winner.

Stewards have fined Racing Point €400,000 (S$647,000) and docked them 15 points over their use of near identical rear brake ducts, after complaints were raised by other teams.

Rivals like Red Bull and Renault have also questioned whether Mercedes erred in providing parts and information, but Wolff has since challenged them to lodge a legal "protest", claiming our "reputation is intact".

REUTERS