Screens on, lights out for F1's virtual grands prix

LONDON • Formula One drivers will join video gamers and others in a series of virtual grands prix to replace a swathe of races postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the first e-sports race set for today.

Ideally, fans would be tuning in to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix.

But, with the first seven races either axed or postponed and the season not starting until June 7 at the earliest, they will have to make do with a competition featuring F1 drivers and other celebrities playing the official F1 2019 video game.

"Every subsequent race weekend will see the postponed real-world race replaced with a virtual grand prix," F1 said in a statement on Friday, adding that the virtual race series will be over 28 laps, half the real distance and will run till May.

Participants will compete for 90 minutes - including qualifying - remotely with a livestream broadcast available on F1's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. But no world championship points will be up for grabs in the series.

Online exhibition races, allowing fans to race with real F1 drivers, will also be held on non-GP weekends.

"We are very pleased to be able to bring some light relief in the form of the F1 e-sports virtual GP, in these unpredictable times, as we hope to entertain fans missing the regular sporting action," said Julian Tan, F1's head of e-sports.

Interest in online racing has exploded since real-life motor-sport activities were stalled by the pandemic, and going head-to-head with F1's first virtual race today is the Not the Bah GP, organised by the Veloce e-sports team.

Veloce held the first Not the Aus GP event with McLaren driver Lando Norris last weekend.

For this round, they have roped in British golfer Ian Poulter and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"I love cars, I love Formula One, I love everything about motor sport," Poulter told Sky Sports.

"It should be fun not just for me, but viewers around the world. We'd love to get back to normality as soon as possible but, if we can do it in a different format, it will be quite fun for everyone to see.

"The chance to race with Lando and Stoffel (Vandoorne) would normally never happen.

"Plus, adding in icons like Thibaut and major YouTubers and e-sports drivers is a brilliant concept which will capture a very diverse audience."

REUTERS