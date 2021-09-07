Schumacher-Mazepin spat threatens to unravel Haas

LONDON • Relations between Haas Formula One rookie teammates Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin hit a new low on Sunday, after the angry German said the Russian wanted to beat him at any cost.

The pair, who are both 22, clashed at the Dutch Grand Prix when Mazepin aggressively defended against Schumacher, who was attempting to pass, with the two cars touching at the end of the opening lap.

Schumacher, who pitted for a new front wing, said he did not understand his team-mate's action.

"It just seems that he's got this thing in his head where he wants to, by any cost, be in front of me," Schumacher, the son of Ferrari great Michael, told Sky Sports TV.

"That's OK, I have nothing against it, but I think if we go to the point where we defend very aggressively against a teammate, where you don't have anything to gain, then I think that is maybe not the right approach."

Asked whether they could talk it through and resolve things, Schumacher replied: "I don't think so, to be honest."

The Haas cars are the slowest on the grid, with the drivers fighting only each other, but Schumacher claimed that was no excuse.

"It doesn't justify the fact that he pushes me into the wall, and basically pushes me to go into the pit lane," he said.

The pair were also at loggerheads on Saturday, when Mazepin claimed Schumacher had broken an agreement about who went first in qualifying.

The Russian, whose billionaire businessman father Dmitry is the team's title sponsor, retired with a hydraulics issue and said he was upset not to finish.

Jenson Button, the retired 2009 world champion now working as a pundit for Sky, felt Mazepin was too aggressive.

"It doesn't matter what happened yesterday, it shouldn't affect the way you drive today and if it does, you're in the wrong sport because this is a dangerous sport," said the Briton. "If he wants any longevity in his career in F1, he needs to change his attitude because it's way too aggressive.

"You can't be that reactive to a situation."

Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes and race for Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from next year, the Swiss-based team announced yesterday.

The Finn's departure clears the way for George Russell, 23, to leave Williams and join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in an all-British line-up.

REUTERS