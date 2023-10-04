Sanctioned former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin visits Italy after getting visa

MILAN – Former Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin, who was sanctioned in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, visited Italy after receiving a visa from the country as he seeks to revive his racing career.

“I have indeed travelled to Italy for professional reasons, as the president of the General Court authorised me to do,” the 24-year-old said on Tuesday.

“However limited this first opportunity was, I see it as a valuable step to rebuilding my sporting career.”

The Russian posted a photo on Instagram on Monday that indicated he was in Milan, saying that Italy granted him a national visa following a European Union (EU) court decision that suspended penalties for the driver in cases where the purpose of the visit is for a professional sports career.

Mazepin was sanctioned by the EU and Britain in 2022, alongside his father Dmitry, the founder of fertiliser maker Uralchem.

The driver was dumped by his Haas team and has not driven in F1 since.

Haas also ended their sponsorship with Uralkali, the Russian potash producer controlled by Dmitry at the time.

In June, Mazepin lost a court bid to be allowed to enter Britain ahead of the British Grand Prix to hold talks with teams about salvaging his career.

This came after an EU court in March relieved him of some penalties, allowing him to enter the bloc in cases where he participates in motor racing championships, tests, training and other career-related cases, including for F1.

In September, the bloc’s General Court in a new order confirmed the partial suspension of EU sanctions as far as his activities related to driving in motor sports are concerned, but said he would remain on the blacklist more generally.

Mazepin did not specify the reason for his visit to Milan, but indicated he was disappointed by the limited ability to travel under the visa.

“Despite the fact that I also had invitations for tests and negotiations in other EU countries, I was not able to pursue them because I was only granted a national Italian visa, not an EU travel document,” he said.

“I am advised this is inconsistent with the order of the EU General Court.”

The Italian foreign and interior ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mazepin has largely refrained from speaking publicly about the war in Ukraine, but earlier referred to a “political conflict” in an Instagram post where he criticised the “the politicising of sports”.

BLOOMBERG