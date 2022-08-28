Sainz starts on pole in Spa after grid penalties

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS • Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed pole for the Belgian Grand Prix despite finishing behind Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps yesterday.

The Spaniard was the main beneficiary of a posse of drivers, including Verstappen, who picked up penalties after the fitting of new power units for today's 14th round of the season.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez starts alongside Sainz on the front row. Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton are just behind them.

Sainz's Q3 lap time of 1min 44.297sec was the second-quickest but still more than half-a-second slower than Verstappen's 1:43.665 effort.

The Dutchman, who leads the drivers' championship with 258 points, 80 ahead of Charles Leclerc, will start in 15th position. Ferrari's Leclerc, who was also penalised, starts in 16th.

Sainz said: "The lap was okay. I'm happy to be starting on pole but not so happy to see the gap to Max this weekend and the gap Red Bull has on us.

"We need to keep digging to see why Red Bull are so fast around this track and why we are trailing them, but starting from pole is a good place to start and we will try and win from there.

"I am a bit puzzled to see this big gap to Max and Red Bull which makes me wonder what will happen during the race. There is something there to find."

Despite his place on the starting grid, Verstappen was bullish when he spoke to Sky Sports. He said: "It was amazing qualifying but the whole weekend we've been on it. The car has been working well and it all came together in qualifying.

"I had to be careful with the tyres I was using and starting at the back. We need to move forward, especially a car like this. It will be a shame not to be on the podium."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the International Motoring Federation (FIA), yesterday insisted it is fully committed to supporting women in the sport.