Carlos Sainz on pole for Ferrari's home Italian GP

MONZA, Italy - Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen, chasing a record 10th consecutive win, alongside on the front row.

Sainz lapped Monza’s “Temple of Speed” with a fastest time of one minute 20.294 seconds, 0.013 quicker than Verstappen’s final flying lap with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualifying third.

Just 0.067 of a second separated the top three drivers on a sunny afternoon at Monza with the Ferrari “tifosi”, who have had little to cheer about this season, roaring on the red cars as they took the battle to dominant Red Bull.

The pole was Ferrari’s third of a season in which Red Bull have won all 13 races so far but Sainz’s first since Austin, Texas, last October.

The final session took place with a stewards’ enquiry hanging over the Ferrari pair for going too slowly in the first phase but that threat dropped away as the crowd went wild and officials decided to take no further action.

Sainz said he felt goosebumps as he crossed the final line and soaked up the reaction on his slowing down lap after an intense session.

“It’s incredible. Everywhere we go it’s just noise, support and encouragement and it’s the best feeling you can have as a driver,” said the Spaniard.

“Tomorrow, I will give it everything to hold on to that P1. A good start, a good first stint and see if we can battle Max. Normally, in the long runs he is quicker but I am going to give it all.”