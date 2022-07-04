Sainz gets past mess for maiden race win

LONDON • Chaos erupted both on and off the track at the British Grand Prix yesterday, after a multi-car opening-lap collision left Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo wedged on its side between the tyre barrier and catch fence.

Protesters took the opportunity to storm the Silverstone track after the massive crash brought out a red flag to halt the race.

As cars slowly made their way to the pit lane, marshals and police were seen wrestling with protesters, dragging them from the track amid loud booing from the record crowd of 142,000.

It was not immediately clear what the protest was about, but F1 said: "We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."

The FIA, motor sports' governing body, said emergency crews were quickly on the scene to extract Zhou, whose car skidded upside down along the track at speed before flipping over the barriers.

The Chinese rookie was conscious and unhurt, but was still taken to the medical centre for evaluation along with Thai Alexander Albon of Williams, whose race also ended early with the crash. Zhou was later released without any issues, as was Albon.

Zhou later tweeted: "I'm OK, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!"

Mercedes' George Russell also had to retire because of the incident, with the Briton tweeting: "Obviously gutted to end the race this way and I'm sorry for the team and the fans."

There was just as much drama happening on the track as well, with Alfa's Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri and Alpine's Esteban Ocon failing to finish because of mechanical problems.

The Red Bull of championship leader Max Verstappen also suffered bodywork damage, which put an end to the Dutchman's hopes of a first British GP victory.

He could only finish seventh as Ferrari pole-sitter Carlos Sainz claimed his maiden F1 win on his 150th start in a thrilling race.

The Spaniard kept his cool to beat Red Bull runner-up Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton, with the Mercedes seven-time world champion, who at one point led the race, settling for third.

It was the Briton's first podium finish since also ending third at the season-opening Bahrain GP, resulting in a deafening roar from the partisan crowd, but the day ultimately belonged to Sainz.

"I don't know what to say - it's amazing. My first race win, 150 races later, with Ferrari and in Silverstone," he said.

"Thanks everyone... It was not easy, I struggled a lot with the balance on the first stint. All of a sudden, the safety car gave us a chance to get back in it and we did it."

Hamilton added: "I gave it everything today trying to chase down those Ferraris. Congratulations to Carlos - in the end, I was in that battle but those guys were just too quick on the straights for us today.

"We lost a bit of time in the pit stops... but the pace was good.

"I'm glad everyone was safe from the big crash at the beginning. We are going to continue to push, try and give it everything we can."

