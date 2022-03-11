Sacked Russian F1 driver sanctioned

LONDON • Former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin, sacked earlier this week by the Haas team after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Wednesday was added to the list of Russians sanctioned by the European Union (EU).

His father, oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, the owner and chief executive of chemical giant Uralchem, was also sanctioned.

Dmitry "is engaged in activities in economic sectors that constitute a substantial source of income for the government of the Russian Federation", the EU said.

His son, whose seat at Haas was filled on Wednesday by former driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark, was also blacklisted as "a natural person linked to an influential businessman with an activity in economic sectors which constitute a source of substantial revenue to Russia".

The EU list, drawn up since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, now consists of 862 people and 53 entities. They are banned from entering the EU and their assets in Europe have been frozen.

"On Feb 24, 2022, following the early stages of the Russian aggression", Dmitry and 36 other businessmen "met with President Vladimir Putin... to discuss the impact of the course of action in the wake of Western sanctions," the statement added. "This showed that he (Dmitry) belongs to the circle closest to Vladimir Putin".

Earlier on Wednesday, Nikita said he was creating a foundation to help athletes who have found themselves barred from competing due to "political reasons out of their control".

Haas have also axed their sponsorship deal with potash provider Uralkali - where Dmitry sits on the board as a non-executive director - while F1 has ripped up its Russian Grand Prix contract.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel yesterday wore a special helmet sporting the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, a peace sign and lyrics to John Lennon's peace anthem Imagine, at the start of the final pre-season test in Bahrain.

