Russell to be on 'level terms' with Hamilton

LONDON • George Russell has said he will start on equal terms with seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season and played down the prospect of friction between the duo.

The 23-year-old will be his fellow Briton's third teammate at the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton's first pairing with Nico Rosberg, who won the 2016 world championship before retiring, descended from warm friendship to glacial as the German jostled for the position as the No. 1 driver on the team.

Russell is replacing Valtteri Bottas, with the Finn heading to Alfa Romeo next season after effectively playing a supporting role to Hamilton since 2017.

That has suited Mercedes well enough, with the team winning the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles and wary of returning to the sort of friction-filled set-up of the previous years.

Russell, who earned his first podium finish at the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix, is not looking to play second fiddle to Hamilton but he is hoping that their relationship can be cordial.

"I am definitely going on level terms," he said ahead of tomorrow's Italian Grand Prix, the first race after the announcement.

"That was made very clear to me. Mercedes are always respectful in that regard, to give both drivers the best opportunity.

"I think Mercedes have had clear experience of a poor dynamic within the team, and they have made it absolutely clear that they don't want a repeat.

"On a personal level as well, I don't want that either. Lewis and I are at very different stages of our career, which I think also helps."

Asked whether two race drivers of equal ability could be teammates without problems, he added: "I think so... there is no reason why there would be any falling-outs or anything. I'm sure we're going to race each other respectfully but hard at the same time, as Lewis and Valtteri have over the past five years.

"I have a huge amount of respect for him, just being so much younger and sort of looking up to him as a young karting driver changes that dynamic a lot, too. I don't see there being any issues."

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda was surprised after being retained by AlphaTauri for another year despite an inconsistent debut season.

The only Asian driver in F1 - Thai Alexander Albon will replace Russell at Williams next term after one year out - Tsunoda admitted the step-up from F2 has been much harder than expected.

"I just keep crashing and cost the team a lot of money. From my side, I was a bit surprised I'll be staying next year. So first of all, thanks for the team," the 21-year-old said.

Tsunoda has scored in five of 13 races and is 13th of 20 drivers in the championship.

REUTERS

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

