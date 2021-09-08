Russell 'buzzing' to be a Mercedes driver next term

LONDON • George Russell will race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team said in a widely expected announcement yesterday.

Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will replace Finland's Valtteri Bottas, whose move to Alfa Romeo was made official on Monday.

The 23-year-old will be Hamilton's first new teammate since Bottas, 32, also joined from Williams to take the place of retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg of Germany in 2017.

Mercedes have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' championships but Hamilton is three points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen (224.5) after 13 races.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't absolutely buzzing. It's a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands," said Russell, who finished second at the Belgian Grand Prix to claim his first podium spot. "But I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it's going to be a steep learning curve.

"I've looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "It is our challenge together to help (Russell) continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time."

Russell has already had a taste of what it is like driving for the Silver Arrows after impressing last season when he stood in for Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix, with the veteran absent due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, Hamilton hailed Bottas, Mercedes' No. 2 driver and the 2019 and 2020 championship runner-up, as "the best teammate I've had the pleasure of working with" on social media.

"Your speed and resilience has been impressive, but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are," he wrote.

"You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you. You will be missed. I wish you all the best for your future endeavours. Let's finish off strong and get that eighth for the team."

REUTERS