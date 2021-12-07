'Rules don't apply to Max'

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia • Max Verstappen drives as if Formula One rules do not apply to him.

That was the assertion made by Lewis Hamilton on Sunday after the pair collided at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion exclaimed over the team radio that the Red Bull driver had "brake-tested" him after he ran into the back of Verstappen's car and damaged his front wing.

Race stewards summoned both drivers after the race and found the Dutchman "predominantly at fault" for the collision.

He was given a time penalty of 10 seconds, with no change to the result, and two penalty points.

Hamilton went on to win his third race in a row, and take the fastest lap for Mercedes, with Verstappen second in a chaotic race with emotions running high and everything at stake.

The pair are now tied at the top on 369.5 points apiece with one race in Abu Dhabi remaining.

There is so much riding on the winner-takes-all championship decider on Sunday. Verstappen can clinch his first title, while Hamilton will break out of a tie with Michael Schumacher for the most number of titles.

With three previous collisions this season, including at Silverstone and Monza, the Briton fears his rival will not drive within acceptable limits this weekend.

"I've raced a lot of drivers through my life. In the 28 years (as a pro), I've come across a lot of different characters," Hamilton said.

"There's a few at the top which are... kind of, yeah, over the limit. Rules kind of don't apply, or don't think of the rules."

Hamilton claimed Verstappen was one of those who fell into that category. "He's over the limit, for sure," the 36-year-old said of the 24-year-old, who has earned admirers with his speed and talent while acquiring a reputation for aggressive and uncompromising racing.

"I've avoided collisions on so many occasions with the guy and I don't always mind being the one that does that, because you live to fight another day. Which I obviously did. It doesn't matter for him if we don't finish. It does for me."

The tense battle culminated in a late collision when Hamilton, apparently unaware that Verstappen had been ordered to give up the lead after an illegal manoeuvre shortly before, hit the Red Bull car as it braked in front of him.

On the pair's latest flashpoint, Verstappen said he had been downshifting and braking for Hamilton to go past, but refused to be drawn too much on the controversies.

"I was just looking in the mirror and waiting for him to pass," he said.

"Maybe there was some confusion going on... they told me on the radio, 'Let him by', so that is immediately what I did. We don't need to make headlines out of it."

Verstappen leads 9-8 on race wins and will be champion if neither scores a point in the final race, although that is not how Red Bull want to win the championship.

Team principal Christian Horner said: "We want to win it on the track, not in the stewards' room, not in a gravel trap. It has been a tough fight, all the way through the year. I hope it is a fair, clean race in Abu Dhabi."

Silver Arrows counterpart Toto Wolff wants all involved to be on high alert this Sunday.

"The quicker car with the quicker driver should win the championship, and not by taking each other off," he said.

"I would hope today's race has enough repercussions that everybody is going to learn from it and adapt for the final race."

REUTERS