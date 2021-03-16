Rookie Tsunoda sparkles in testing

SAKHIR • Japan's Yuki Tsunoda said he was "excited" to get his rookie Formula One campaign under way, after outperforming Lewis Hamilton and a clutch of other world champions at preseason testing on Sunday.

The 20-year-old clocked the second-best time of the three-day session at Sakhir, where the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on March 28.

Tsunoda set his best time of 1min 29.053sec from 91 laps in his AlphaTauri on Sunday, beaten only by Red Bull's Max Verstappen's 1:28.960.

"We've had a few small teething problems but that's exactly what you'd expect from testing," said Tsunoda. "We're here to work everything out so we have the best possible package available to us come race day."

He ended up being quicker than Hamilton, seven-time world champion and winner of 95 grands prix, who was fifth fastest overall in the all-conquering Mercedes.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was a lowly 17th, while fellow title winners Kimi Raikkonen (fourth) and two-time champion Fernando Alonso (ninth) also finished behind Tsunoda.

Even AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, who won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last season, could manage only 12th fastest.

"Jumping out of the car in P2 today is a great feeling - of course you can't get too ahead of yourself, as it's only testing, but it's great to finish the three days on a high," added Tsunoda, who racked up 185 laps over the three days.

Tsunoda, who replaced Daniil Kvyat in AlphaTauri, is the first Japanese driver to compete in Formula One since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.

The diminutive 1.59m driver was named FIA rookie of the year in December, after finishing third in his debut season with British team Carlin in the Formula 2 championship.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE