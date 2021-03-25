Rookie Tsunoda ready to 'go for it' in his debut

TOKYO • He is the baby-faced rookie whose legs are so short his car needs special pedals. But do not think Yuki Tsunoda is just along for the ride in his Formula One debut.

The Japanese clocked the second-fastest time ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in pre-season testing, and he is aiming to make a name for himself when he suits up for AlphaTauri at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the weekend.

"I just want to give it everything I've got," Tsunoda, who replaced Russian Daniil Kvyat in the AlphaTauri stable, said. "I don't want to worry about making mistakes. I just want to go for it and attack."

Tsunoda, who will be the youngest driver on the grid at 20, has been fast-tracked into the elite after spending just one season in Formula Two last year with British team Carlin.

Three wins, seven podium finishes, four pole positions and third place overall were enough to convince AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost to give him his shot at the big time, and he will be grabbing it with both hands.

Tsunoda will become the first Japanese driver to compete in F1 since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014, but admitted he had to hit the gym to build his neck muscles to cope with the F1 car's increased G-force and superior power.

He stands at 1.59m, his diminutive frame forcing team engineers to develop a made-to-measure pedal kit to make him more comfortable in the cockpit of the AT02.

Little seems to faze Tsunoda, who started racing karts at four in his native Kanagawa, just outside Tokyo. He sees aggressive overtaking and braking as his strengths.

"I'm confident I have the skills to push my turns to the limit more than any other driver," said the International Automobile Federation (FIA) rookie of last year.

Away from racing, he tries to relax by snowboarding and playing video games, which he describes as "training" for keeping his cool on the track.

His arrival in F1 has sparked excitement among Japanese racing fans, and the feeling is mutual. He said: "I can't wait to race in front of the Japanese fans."

