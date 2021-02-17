Ricciardo will face pressure, says Norris

LONDON • Lando Norris has warned his new McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo that he will be under pressure to deliver this Formula One season.

British driver Norris will race alongside seven-time grand prix winner Ricciardo following the Australian's move from Renault.

After finishing third last year despite not winning a race since 2012, McLaren hope to close the yawning gap to champions Mercedes even though chief executive Zak Brown has admitted challenging for the constructors' championship "would be unrealistic".

In his first two seasons, Norris was evenly matched with former teammate Carlos Sainz.

Following the Spaniard's switch to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel, the 21-year-old believes he can keep up with Ricciardo, who is 10 years his senior.

"I don't think the arrival of Daniel will make it any harder for me," said Norris as McLaren became the first team to launch their 2021 car on Monday.

"I don't believe Daniel is a big step above anything that Carlos has achieved, and there is more pressure on him because he has been in F1 for longer and he has to come in and perform very well.

"It is harder for someone to go up against a much younger driver than it is for a younger driver going up against someone with more experience.

"I have more responsibility on me now than the past few years to lead the team. It is a big opportunity for me and I will work very hard on doing that."

Both drivers are set to jostle to become McLaren's No. 1 driver.

Ricciardo has added incentive to get back on track after recording just two top-three finishes at Renault - rebranded as Alpine in the new term - following his surprise decision to quit Red Bull in 2018.

"I feel like this team has a bunch of momentum and there is good stability," he said. "When I first talked to McLaren in 2018, there were still quite a few moving parts.

"They have established that now and I am fitting into the puzzle as opposed to putting it all together."

Meanwhile, two-time F1 champion and former McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital after having surgery on a fractured jaw suffered in a road accident while cycling last week.

The Spaniard, who will make his return to the sport with Alpine after three years away, is expected to be fit for the start of the season in Bahrain on March 28.

