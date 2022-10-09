Ricciardo to sit out 2023 after driver merry-go-round

SUZUKA - Daniel Ricciardo said on Saturday he won't be racing in Formula One in 2023 but was setting his sights on a return to the grid the following season after the latest spate of driver moves narrowed down the out-of-contract McLaren driver's options.

French manufacturer Alpine earlier on Saturday said they had signed AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly to replace Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso in an all French line-up with Esteban Ocon at the Renault-owned team from 2023.

Shortly after, AlphaTauri said they were replacing Gasly with Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who impressed by taking points on his debut as a stand-in for Alexander Albon at Williams in September's Italian Grand Prix.

"I knew they were talking for a while and I knew though they were very interested in Pierre," said Ricciardo, who will be 11th on the starting grid in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. To stay in F1, his only options are with eighth-placed Haas or last-placed Williams.

"I think the reality is now I won't be on the grid in 2023. I think it's now just trying to set up for '24," added the 33-year-old, who has won eight F1 races.

Ricciardo, who twice finished third in the overall drivers' standings while racing for Red Bull, joined McLaren at the start of the 2021 season. He handed the former champions their first win since 2012 in a one-two with teammate Lando Norris at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

But results have largely failed to meet expectations, with McLaren choosing to terminate their deal with him one year early to make way for fellow Australian and rising star Oscar Piastri, who will make his F1 debut with the team next year.

"It's kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit, as I see it and, let's say, as far as my F1 career goes, the full intention is for '24," said Ricciardo, who ruled out racing in another category.

"I'm still so, so engaged in this and I think a bit of time off out of a seat will probably do me good."

Ricciardo, who made his debut with now-defunct HRT at the 2011 British Grand Prix, has also been linked with a reserve driver's role at Mercedes alongside regulars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

At Alpine, Gasly will be looking to add to his only race win, which came at Monza in 2020.

"Driving for a team that have French roots is something very special," said Gasly, 26, in a statement.

"I know the strengths of Alpine, having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive."

His contract was set to expire at the end of 2023 but Alpine struck a deal with AlphaTauri to secure an early release.

"It became quite evident to us that he's got youth, experience and speed, that's difficult to say for a lot of drivers that are still within Formula One," said Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly's move means de Vries, a Mercedes reserve, will race in his first full season in F1, joining compatriot and reigning world champion Max Verstappen on the grid and in the Red Bull family.

The 27-year-old, a champion in both Formula Two and the electric Formula E series, said: "After Formula Two, I took a slightly different path with motor sport.

"But F1 has always been my dream and I'm grateful to be able to fulfil it."

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said de Vries had been on his radar for some time but his performance in Monza convinced him of his ability.

