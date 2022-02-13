Ricciardo feels Masi needs more help

LONDON • Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo said race director and compatriot Michael Masi needs more support in his role, after the latter came under fire for his title-deciding safety car call in the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi sparked controversy with his decision to alter the safety car procedure that moved only the lapped cars between race-leading Lewis Hamilton and second-placed rival Max Verstappen out of the way after a late-race crash.

The decision set up a last-lap showdown between the two rivals and allowed Red Bull's Verstappen, on fresher tyres, to pass Hamilton and deny the Briton an unprecedented eighth title.

"Potentially Michael needs a bit more support and especially now with a growing calendar," Ricciardo told Reuters TV.

"We're also human and you go through fatigue and Michael is not just rocking up on a Sunday, being part of the race and then going back home. He's going to every track before, checking out for other things whether it's safety or whatever."

Formula One ran a 22-race season last year and is set for a record 23 rounds this year.

The sport's governing body FIA is conducting an investigation into the Abu Dhabi finale. The outcome will be put before a meeting of the Formula One Commission tomorrow.

Final decisions are expected to be announced at the World Motor Sport Council on March 18, the same day as the first practice session for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said he hoped Masi, whose future is in question, would stay.

Ricciardo acknowledged the pressure Masi was under, with the Australian having also to cope with lobbying over the team radio from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his Red Bull rival Christian Horner.

