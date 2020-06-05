Reverse-grid 'gimmick' can impact title fight: Wolff

LONDON • Mercedes blocked a proposal to have reverse-grid qualifying races in Formula One because they felt it was a gimmick that could affect the championship outcome, team boss Toto Wolff said on Wednesday.

The idea was put forward as a way of making back-to-back races at the same circuit less predictable and more entertaining, especially with the ban on spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. Austria's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone will each hold two grands prix next month and in August respectively.

But Wolff told reporters that he was not convinced how it would enliven racing.

"It seems to be a common pattern in F1 that we're digging out old ideas that have been analysed thoroughly and rejected," he said in a Zoom teleconference call.

"We don't need a gimmick to turn the field around to create more exciting racing."

He also expressed concern at how the strategy might evolve, and the prospect of a team securing pole for the second race thanks to an early retirement in the first.

Wolff said a qualifying race could turn into a real battle, with more risk in overtaking "that could influence the championship".

Mercedes have won the last six drivers' and constructors' championships, with Lewis Hamilton chasing his seventh this season to equal Michael Schumacher's record.

On his future with Mercedes, which has been subject to considerable speculation, Wolff admitted he had questioned his value to the team, but had "the best intention to stay".

Reports in German media have claimed he does not get on as well with Ola Kallenius, chairman of parent company Daimler, as he did with predecessor Dieter Zetsche, but the Austrian laughed it off, insisting they had an "excellent working relationship".

