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Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 - Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, the US-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

• A team spokesman said the replacement was not due to illness but gave no further details. The governing FIA confirmed the change.

• French driver Ocon is due to leave Haas at the end of the season, with Brazilian Rafael Camara moving up from Formula Two for 2027.

• Japanese Hirakawa, 32, is a two-times world endurance champion and Le Mans 24 Hours winner with Toyota, who have a technical partnership with Ferrari-powered Haas. He took part in first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.

• The race will be his Formula One debut and he partners Britain's Ollie Bearman in final practice and qualifying on Saturday before Sunday's race. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.