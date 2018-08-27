Relaxed outing at spa for Vettel

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium) • Sebastian Vettel trimmed Lewis Hamilton's lead in the Formula One drivers' championship by seven points yesterday as he steered his Ferrari to a convincing victory in a crash-hit Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who started from a Belgian record fifth pole position, came home a well-beaten second for Mercedes, having been unable to threaten his German rival, who notched his third win at the majestic Ardennes circuit and Ferrari's first since 2009.

It was his fifth win this season, equalling Hamilton's tally, and the 52nd of his career, surpassing the 51 of four-time world champion Alain Prost.

"More wins than Alain? Whoa," said Vettel. "I was lucky with the traffic and I could see that Lewis eased off for the final 15 laps."

More importantly, his win was achieved with reasonable ease as he came home 11.061 seconds ahead of the Briton.

He had seized the lead from Hamilton down the Kemmel straight on the opening lap and never looked back.

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

RESULTS (SELECTED) 1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1hr 23min 34.476sec 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +11.061sec 3 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +31.372 4 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +1min 3.605sec 5 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India +1:11.023 6 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India +1:19.520 7 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas +1:25.953 8 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas +1:27.639

STANDINGS DRIVERS 1 Hamilton 231 pts 2 Vettel 214 3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 146 4 Bottas 144 5 Verstappen 120 CONSTRUCTORS 1 Mercedes 375 pts 2 Ferrari 360 3 Red Bull 238 4 Renault 82 5 Haas 76

"I had a great start, I'm not sure if Lewis saw me as he pushed me to the left in the first lap, but after last year I ended up short, and this year it was the other way around," said Vettel. "As soon as I was ahead, I relaxed. I had a good restart after the safety car and, after that, it was a very smooth race."

"He drove past me like I wasn't even there on the straight," lamented Hamilton. "They've got some trick things going on in that car and we have got to just keep working."

Local hero Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who started from the ninth row of the grid in the second Mercedes, and Sergio Perez in the leading "new" Force India, whose immediate warm welcome back into F1 left American-owned rivals Haas seeking an explanation for possible preferential treatment.

The Haas team had to wait two years before they became eligible for prize money - having entered the sport in 2016 - and team boss Gunther Steiner yesterday expressed concerns that the "Racing Point" Force India team had been granted that privilege immediately.

"We need to understand properly why," he said.

The race began with a dramatic first-lap collision involving German Nico Hulkenberg of Renault and the retiring Fernando Alonso, whose McLaren was sent spiralling airborne over the halo-fitted cockpit of Charles Leclerc's Sauber.

None of the drivers was injured, but all were forced out of the race, along with Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull and luckless Finn Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari, who had also collided.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS