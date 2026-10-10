Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins first-ever sprint race at F1 Singapore Grand Prix

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SINGAPORE – Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed victory in the sprint at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 10, ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Under hazy skies and rain at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the Red Bull driver, who started on pole, crossed the line first in 39min 48.162sec to claim the maximum eight points in the 20-lap event, securing the win in the sixth and final sprint race of the 2026 season.

Mercedes’ championship leader Kimi Antonelli collected five points after placing fourth, wile Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) and Lando Norris (McLaren) also picked up points.

Of the earlier five sprint races, Mercedes’ George Russell emerged victorious in three of them in China, Canada and the Netherlands. The other two in Silverstone and Miami were won by Antonelli and Norris respectively.

But Russell could not manage a fourth sprint victory in Singapore, crashing out in the second lap after overtaking four-time world champion Verstappen at the start.

Verstappen, who was presented his winning trophy by Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira, admitted that he “got a bit lucky with what happened with George”.

The Dutchman said: “The start was horrendous, so that’s definitely something we need to improve on, because if you have something like that tomorrow, that’s your race over if nothing crazy happens.

“We just tried to bring it home and, of course, happy to win here in the sprint. But I also know that I want to win tomorrow.

“I don’t see this as a win in terms of actually winning a grand prix, so we need to have a good qualifying. We just need to try to make sure we are the best one out of them, but it will be hopefully a good battle.”

Max Verstappen during the sprint race at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 10. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Seven-time world champion Hamilton relished the chance to race in wet conditions and is hopeful for a good showing in qualifying later on Oct 10.

“We showed that we obviously have a good car. If we can do slightly better in qualifying, get both cars up there, we’ll be able to reapply pressure tomorrow to both the Mercedes and the Red Bull.

“They are quick, of course, but we can be there, hounding them.”

Max Verstappen (second from left) celebrates on the podium after winning the sprint race alongside second-placed Lewis Hamilton (right), third-placed Charles Leclerc and Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira. PHOTO: REUTERS

A heavy downpour delayed the start of the race by over 30 minutes, and all the drivers started the session on intermediate tyres.

After Russell’s crash, a four-lap safety car period ensued, during which Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, Isack Hadjar and Franco Colapinto also retired.

Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto and Alex Albon also did not complete the race after Albon’s Williams went into the back of Bortoleto’s Audi.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri crashed out in the final lap after making contact with teammate Norris.

This is the first time Singapore has hosted a sprint weekend since the inaugural grand prix in 2008.

Sprint races, which cover 100km, were introduced to F1 in 2021, as part of a move to add variety and excitement to the race weekends.

The 2027 Singapore GP will not feature a sprint race, as it was not included among the 10 sprint events on the calendar.