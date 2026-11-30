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Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says half his car was punctured by flying gravel in Qatar GP

DOHA - Max Verstappen said half of the body of his Red Bull car was punctured by gravel after team-mate Isack Hadjar ran off on the opening lap of the Nov 29 Qatar Grand Prix.

But he managed to finish fourth, securing his place as runner-up to champion Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes in the drivers’ championship with just one race remaining.

In the constructors’ title race, the scrap for third between Red Bull and McLaren will go down to the wire with the teams level on 456 points ahead of the season-closing race in Abu Dhabi on Dec 6.

It is estimated that finishing third is worth around US$15 million (S$19.3 million) in additional prize money in the constructors’ championship.

The four-time champion said: “It is important for the team, and we want to finish the season as well as we can.

“But this was a difficult weekend for us. The problems started on lap one when I had Isack go off in front of me and, basically, he punctured half of my car.

“So, half my front wing was delaminated, and I had holes in my sidepod from the gravel he kicked up.

“So, that hurt my pace a lot on this kind of aerodynamically efficient track where you cannot afford any kind of cuts or holes.

“I think that cost me a lot with graining and understeer.”

Verstappen added that it was right for the team to ask Hadjar to allow him to pass early in the race because the Frenchman was struggling with front wing damage.

Hadjar finished eighth, but McLaren had a podium success with Oscar Piastri taking third behind the two Mercedes and 2025 champion Lando Norris was fifth behind Verstappen. AFP