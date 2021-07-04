Red Bull on pole as Merc 'lack pace'

SPIELBERG • Formula One leader Max Verstappen is on fire, and he proved he has what it takes by putting his Red Bull on pole position again yesterday for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Title rival Lewis Hamilton managed only fourth on the grid for Mercedes, as McLaren's Lando Norris joined Verstappen on the front row, a sensational career best for the young Briton.

Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez qualified third at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

The Dutchman's pole lap of 1min 03.720sec was only 0.048 faster than Norris' effort, which is McLaren's first front row since 2012.

"I think Q3 was pretty bad. I'm of course happy to be first but not the way we got it," said Verstappen of the tight margin. He has now back-to-back poles on this circuit.

"To be twice on pole is good. Hopefully we can finish it off tomorrow."

The pole was also his third in a row and set him up perfectly for a hat-trick of wins, after winning the Styrian Grand Prix last Sunday and the French race the previous week.

He is 18 points clear of seven-time world champion Hamilton (138) after eight races, with Red Bull chasing a fifth successive victory to pull further ahead in both championships.

Norris, meanwhile, is thrilled to be on the front row.

He said: "I feel epic, this is cool. That was probably one of the best laps I have done. It's nice to be in a good position for tomorrow.

"I don't know how far I was off pole, bit gutted I didn't get pole. Tomorrow will be tough but we did the best job we could today."

Hamilton admitted again that Red Bull are favourites to win today's race, saying that Mercedes "continue to lack pace".

"I'm losing out on the lap. Max is just faster," added the Briton, who yesterday signed a new deal to stay with the team till 2023.

"I would say a win is out of the question. I think Red Bull have improved their car again this week, so that's an easy cruise win for Max.

"Maybe we can just try and get ahead of at least Sergio Perez and limit the damage this weekend."

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will line up fifth, with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda sixth and seventh for AlphaTauri.

Sebastian Vettel qualified eighth for Aston Martin but was summoned by the stewards for blocking Alpine's Fernando Alonso, with George Russell an impressive ninth on merit for struggling Williams.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Main race: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm

AUSTRIAN GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull

2 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

2ND ROW

3 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

3RD ROW

5 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri

4TH ROW

7 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri

8 Sebastian Vettel (Ger)

Aston Martin

5TH ROW

9 George Russel (Gbr) Williams

10 Lance Stroll (Can)

Aston Martin

SELECTED

12 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari