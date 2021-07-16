Red Bull looking to outSprint Mercedes

SILVERSTONE • Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team will seek a potentially decisive "knockout" triumph over Mercedes and home hero Lewis Hamilton in this weekend's British Grand Prix, which features a new form of qualifying.

After reeling off his first hat-trick to move 32 points clear of seven-time champion Hamilton (150), the 23-year-old Dutchman is in imperious form.

Red Bull are revelling in five straight victories to lead both championships after nine races.

But Verstappen recognises that Hamilton, 36, remains a formidable force, especially on home soil at Silverstone. The Briton has won a record seven times at the circuit, where a capacity crowd of 140,000 is expected on Sunday.

"I have great respect for Lewis and we are taking nothing for granted," said Verstappen.

"We are taking each race one at a time, but I am hoping to come out of the race with 29 points."

Normally it would be a maximum of 25 points for a victory and one for the fastest lap.

But there are additional points on offer this week through the F1 Sprint, which is being used for the first time as an alternative to the traditional qualifying.

It will take place tomorrow afternoon and, like traditional qualifying, will decide the grid positions for Sunday's 52-lap race.

The Sprint is part of an experimental format aimed at attracting a younger audience with the top three awarded three, two and one point, respectively. They will also go on a victory parade lap and be presented with old-style wreaths in a salute to the sport's history.

The 100km non-stop race will take around half an hour.

Starting positions for the Sprint will be decided by a three-part qualifying hour this afternoon, meaning today's opening free practice hour will be the team's only chance to find a competitive set-up for the conditions.

Hamilton is without a win since the Spanish Grand Prix in May, when he led the title race.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is wary of a fightback from the German outfit. "We are expecting a very strong performance from Mercedes and Lewis. He's at home and will be backed by the crowd."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Practice 1: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 9.25pm