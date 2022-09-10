Red Bull looking forward to spoil Ferrari's homecoming

MONZA - Italy's Monza circuit celebrates its 100th anniversary this weekend with Ferrari under pressure to perform in front of a home crowd and Red Bull's Max Verstappen ready to spoil the party.

Formula One's most successful team have again flattered to deceive this season, having a quick car and early wins before strategic errors, driver mistakes and technical failures took a toll.

Verstappen, meanwhile, will be going for his fifth win in a row on Sunday to take his tally to 11 victories from 16 races, even if his task will be tougher after being hit with a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation.

Buoyed by a luxurious cushion of 109 points on teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the runaway leader and defending champion knows another victory could set him up to take the title in Singapore or, more likely, in Japan in early October.

But his punishment after taking his fifth engine of the season damages his chances of winning at Monza for the first time.

He is one of six drivers to be hit with grid penalties alongside Perez - who drops back 10 places for a similar offence - seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda.

Mercedes driver Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for a power unit change and other engine infractions, as will AlphaTauri's Tsunoda who after already being dropped back 10 places was hit with power unit sanctions.

The Italian Grand Prix ends the European season and a gruelling triple header with teams arriving from the Netherlands after Belgium the weekend before.

"Monza has historically been a tougher circuit for us," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner, whose team last won at Monza with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in 2013 - before Verstappen came on the scene.

"But based on our performance at higher-speed circuits this year, I'm actually quite looking forward to going to Monza this year."

Verstappen was dominant at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, another high-speed track that played to the Red Bull's straight-line strengths. He believes that he and Red Bull have proved they can succeed on any circuit and in all set-up configurations, including Monza.

The 24-year-old explained: "On a high downforce track, it's a bit more difficult to get the best out of our package, but for medium downforce levels, I think our car is very efficient.

"That's why we are looking forward to Monza!"

In 2021, the Dutch driver collided with Hamilton, resulting in his Red Bull ending up on top of the Mercedes and both retiring.

Leclerc won in 2019, the Italian team's first home victory since Fernando Alonso in 2010, but the two most recent winners at the circuit outside Milan were surprising.

It was Australian Daniel Ricciardo in 2021, taking McLaren's first win since 2012. Frenchman Pierre Gasly won for AlphaTauri in 2020.

"On paper, it's not our best track, unfortunately," said Leclerc, who finished third last weekend in Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix.

"We always have a massive amount of support... But I think the performance on paper will be a bit more difficult."

Teammate Sainz is looking forward to the atmosphere.

"Full crowd, fighting with a competitive Ferrari, I think it is the best possible scenario that you can have as a racing driver," he said.

The Ferrari drivers will be wearing yellow race suits with the F1-75 car also sporting a yellow touch as the team celebrate their 75th anniversary.

Another milestone will be reached with Alpine's two-time world champion Alonso, 41, equalling Kimi Raikkonen's record for most starts at 349.

REUTERS, AFP

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

Practice 3 (6.55pm) & qualifying (9.55pm)

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201