Red Bull come to grips with Ferrari rivalry in glitzy Miami

Updated
Published
4 min ago
Whenever Ferrari win a grand prix, they traditionally sound the church bells in Maranello. But after the Scuderia's second defeat by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Sunday's Miami GP, they were ringing the alarm bells.

It has taken five races, but now a pattern is emerging. It suggests that the Red Bull is a happier car on the medium-compound Pirelli tyres than the Ferrari and that, though both seem to like the hardest rubber, the Anglo-Japanese racer has superior straight-line speed that can help to tip things in its favour.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2022, with the headline Red Bull come to grips with Ferrari rivalry in glitzy Miami.

