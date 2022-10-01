The marina bay oven: Red Bull bursting budget 'idle talk'

Over the past week, the Singapore Grand Prix has been described as an “oven”, “intense and draining” and the “hardest race of the year”. Or to echo Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz dead-on description: “If you survive Singapore, then you’re fit for anything else in Formula One.”

It is why the Spaniard took his exercise bike into the sauna with him to train earlier in September, while Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren wore seven layers of clothing as he worked out.

No driver is underestimating the challenge presented by the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

All 20 drivers eventually came through Friday’s practice unscathed, with Lewis Hamilton going fastest in the first session in 1 min 43.033sec. Championship leader Max Verstappen, celebrating his 25th birthday, was 0.084 seconds adrift in his Red Bull. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz led the way in the second session in 1:42.587.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher, who was making his debut in the Republic, had studied hours of video footage and logged similar amounts of time on simulator sessions. All that paled in comparison to the real thing, the German said.

He did 45 laps in total, with a three-hour break in between. On Sunday, he will hope to finish all 61 laps of the 23-corner circuit, covering 308.706km and probably come close to hitting F1’s two-hour threshold for a grand prix.

After all, four of the 12 night races here – where the cockpit temperatures are about 60 deg C – have gone over 120 minutes. By comparison, the Sept 11 Italian GP was done and dusted in about 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Sainz, whose best finish here was fourth in 2017, said: “To keep mentally sharp is the most difficult because of the heat.

“You leave me in the car for half an hour, driving at a certain speed, I could survive. But if you want those last three-tenths of performance or focus, it’s really mentally challenging to keep them because of how draining it is.”

His teammate Charles Leclerc faces an almost impossible task of overhauling Verstappen for the world title.

Leclerc is 116 points behind the Dutchman with six races left.