Red Bull boss Mekies says Hadjar delivered his best race in Brazil

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Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 8, 2026 Red Bull's Isack Hadjar celebrates after finishing third in the race REUTERS/Jean Carniel

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 - Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies praised Isack Hadjar's performance at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, describing it as the driver's "best race" and another example of how he continues to raise the bar.

The Frenchman finished third after starting fifth on the grid, securing a double podium for Red Bull alongside teammate Max Verstappen, who charged from 21st to second.

"Ultimately, if you ask me right now, I think it's the best race he has done with us. In terms of pure pace," Mekies told reporters. "I think he has raised the bar all the time. So that's what we want to keep seeing."

Hadjar, who recently signed a contract extension through 2027, has impressed in his first season with Red Bull, providing the consistent points haul the team has often lacked from its second car in recent years.

Hadjar, 22, has now claimed three podium finishes in his debut season for Red Bull, adding Sao Paulo to previous third-place results in Monaco and Azerbaijan.

But his campaign has not been without setbacks, including retirements in Australia and Miami.

"It's the way he has been raising the bar, and we were simply hoping to provide him with the environment for him to keep doing that", said Mekies.

Mekies also expressed frustration over the power unit penalty that forced Verstappen to start 21st on the grid, but praised the Dutchman's fightback to a podium finish.

"It was not planned. We had a small issue on Friday that forced us to do so. But that's what it is." REUTERS