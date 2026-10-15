Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies signs multi-year extension

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Max Verstappen has committed to Red Bull’s Formula 1 team through 2030, and now the four-time world champion knows he will have continuity, with team principal Laurent Mekies signing a multi-year extension.

The team announced on Oct 14 that Mekies now is signed through the 2031 season.

The 49-year-old Frenchman was promoted in July 2025 following Christian Horner’s departure. Mekies had spent six years at Ferrari before joining Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls in 2023.

After watching McLaren claim the 2025 constructors’ championship and Red Bull get off to a slow start under the new regulations this season, the team has made steady progress.

Verstappen has won consecutive races and sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, just eight points behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and 17 points behind Mercedes’ George Russell. Red Bull’s second driver, Isack Hadjar, is eighth in the standings despite missing three races due to injury.

Red Bull are also now only seven points behind McLaren for third place in the constructors’ standings.

“I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing,” Mekies said in a statement.

“What makes this team special is the way everyone comes together in pursuit of the same goal, and I feel privileged to work alongside such a talented and committed group every day.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to embrace the principles that define us: being free in our thinking, fast in our actions and bold in our decisions.”

Mekies, who has overseen car upgrades throughout this season, thanked Red Bull shareholders Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz for their continued support.

“The strength of Red Bull has always come from its people and from creating an environment where talented individuals can achieve extraordinary things together,” Yoovidhya and Mateschitz said in a joint statement.

“Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us.

“This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the team. We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together.” REUTERS