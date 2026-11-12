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Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

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Nov 12 - New Zealand's Liam Lawson and Britain's Arvid Lindblad will continue with Racing Bulls next season, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

The announcement ends speculation about Lawson's future with the team.

"I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition," said team principal Alan Permane in a statement.

Lawson has scored 75 of Racing Bulls' 114 points in 20 races so far this season, with the team currently fifth overall. His place was uncertain, however, with 19-year-old Bulgarian junior driver Nikola Tsolov also linked to the seat. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.