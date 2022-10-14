Quality of life, not records for Verstappen

LONDON - Retirement, rather than records, appear uppermost in Max Verstappen's thoughts despite having clinched his second Formula One world title on Sunday.

The Dutchman finished more than 25 seconds clear of the next car at the Japanese Grand Prix as he racked up his 12th victory of the campaign, with the championship confirmed when Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a time penalty for cutting the chicane on the final lap.

Verstappen, 25, is tied to Red Bull until 2028, having signed a new extension - reportedly worth around £40 million (S$64.4 million) annually - in March.

He will be 31 then and, having made his debut in 2015, would have completed 14 seasons in the unyielding world of F1.

In several interviews after Sunday's race, Verstappen discussed his long-term future. He told F1.com: "I can go on for a long time, but eventually I don't see myself racing until I'm 40. After all, I want to do a lot of other things as well. I really enjoy what I'm doing now and I'll be in F1 for a while. I signed for until 2028.

"But after that it just depends. I will probably try some different things in terms of racing. It's important to try different things, I find."

His back-to-back world titles puts him in elite company, alongside the likes of Fernando Alonso and Mika Hakkinen.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher jointly hold the record with seven championships.

Hamilton, 37, has a contract with Mercedes until 2023 and has indicated on numerous occasions his hopes to continue beyond that, motivated in part by his desire to claim a record eighth world title.

Such milestones do not appear to sway Verstappen though.

He told British broadcaster Channel 4: "It's not about the number of championships or whatever. It's also a quality of life. We are going to more races (the 2023 season will feature a record 24 stops).

"I have a contract until 2028, I'll be 31, so I do think about if we are heading in this direction with more races, do I really want to continue this until I'm like 35?

"Probably not. Because there are so many more fun things as well I want to do outside of Formula 1 and I don't want to be travelling almost my whole year being away from family and friends."

Significantly, Verstappen has spoken on this topic repeatedly throughout 2022.

In July, he was asked if he thought as far ahead as 2029 and said: "Maybe I'll stop. By that time I'll have been driving around in F1 for a while. It depends a bit on whether the car is good and I still participate for the prizes. I can't stand having to drive at the back, I'd rather drive in a different class."

Two months later, when the subject of quitting was again raised, he said: "In the end, it will only be like this for 10 to 15 years, then it will stop. I started very young so I don't see myself racing at 40.

"I hope they will all leave me alone after that. If you don't have that any more, the motivation to run is gone for me... Winning is the most important thing there is.

"It's about crossing the line first and that comes at the cost of a lot of things."

In a sport measured in hundredths of a second, six years can feel like a lifetime away.

Verstappen's immediate focus, however, is clear. Helping his team secure the constructors' championship, which would be Red Bull's first since 2013.

They are 165 points clear of second-placed Ferrari with four races left, the next being the United States Grand Prix on Oct 23 in Austin, Texas.

Verstappen said: "That is the next target. I'm going to give it everything I have, of course, to make sure that we're going to win that one as well."