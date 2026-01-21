Puma to supply F1 champions McLaren with kit in global deal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 7, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after becoming the 2025 Formula One World Champion REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

LONDON, Jan 20 - Puma will supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren this season in a multi-year global deal that also covers activities in IndyCar, World Endurance from 2027, virtual racing and the all-female F1 Academy series.

No financial details were given.

"Our sport is in incredible shape, and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

McLaren previously had a deal with Castore, with some media reports suggesting that was worth 30 million pounds ($40.41 million) a year.

Puma also equip Ferrari and Aston Martin. Williams have meanwhile switched to U.S. lifestyle brand New Era. REUTERS