Porsche's return to Formula One fails

BERLIN - Porsche said on Friday its negotiations with Red Bull for a partnership that would allow the German luxury car maker to enter Formula One have failed.

"Both companies have jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will not continue," Porsche said in a statement.

No details had been given about the deal but reports had suggested that it would involve Porsche buying a 50 per cent stake in Red Bull's F1 team and become their engine suppliers.

Friday's statement came as a surprise as a deal by Porsche had been seen as imminent after fellow German car giant Audi announced that it will become an engine supplier in F1 for the first time in the 2026 season.

While Porsche underlined that the premise for a deal was "always a partnership on an equal footing that covers an engine partnership and the team" which "could not be realised", it remains interested in a future entry into F1.

The company added it will keep "observing" the motor racing field, which remains "an attractive environment".

Porsche may have been deterred after last week's comments by Red Bull team chief Christian Horner, who said his team wanted to remain an independent decision-making entity within the partnership and, effectively, lead it.

"Red Bull has always been an independent team, it has been one of our strengths and it has been the backbone of what we have achieved and our ability to move quickly," he told Sky Sports.

"It is part of the DNA of who we are. We are not a corporately operated organisation, and that is one of our strengths in how we operate as a race team and that is an absolute prerequisite for the future.

"They (Porsche) need to decide whether they want to join that party."

Porsche previously raced in F1. They had a team from 1957-62 and provided the engines for the McLaren team who won constructors' championships in 1984 and 1985.

Porsche's last contribution to F1 was a brief return in 1991 powering the Footwork team.

Its alternatives to Red Bull in F1 are limited, with both McLaren and Williams ruling out a takeover.

Audi, meanwhile, announced in August it would build an engine in Germany and enter in 2026 with an existing team, likely to be Sauber, who are competing as Alfa Romeo till 2023.

