Porsche to stay in Formula E until at least 2030

Updated
May 23, 2024, 06:50 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 06:50 PM

Porsche will stay in the all-electric Formula E championship until at least 2030, the German manufacturer and series organisers said on Thursday.

The announcement comes ahead of the series' return to China, after a four year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two races in Shanghai this weekend.

Porsche have now committed for seasons 13 to 16 and the next generation of GEN4 cars to be introduced from 2026-27. Rivals Nissan and Jaguar have already confirmed their long-term involvement in Formula E.

"Right from the outset, we regarded our Formula E commitment as long-term. The evolution of racing vehicles shows how much development potential there is in e-mobility," said Porsche board member Michael Steiner.

"We want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road sports cars." REUTERS

