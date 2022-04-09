Porsche, Audi 'exciting' for F1 drivers

MELBOURNE • Top drivers led by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen yesterday welcomed the "very exciting" news that Porsche and Audi could be lining up on the Formula One grid in 2026.

Their Volkswagen parent group revealed on Thursday that the automotive conglomerate was in the "final phase" of a study to assess the possibility.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said ahead of tomorrow's Australian Grand Prix that he "knew about it a long time ago already".

"I think it's great that we're going to get new manufacturers in the sport, especially as you see there are a lot of teams that have the potential to be tough teams," the Mercedes driver said.

"So I think it is going to be great moving forward and I welcome it."

Porsche chief Oliver Blume said last month that a study of entering F1 was under way, with media reports suggesting "negotiations" with Red Bull, the team of current world champion Verstappen.

The Dutchman is enthusiastic about their potential entry, calling it "very exciting".

"It's very important for F1 as well. We have 10 great teams, but also to have the really big brands behind them, it's really nice to see that commitment," he said.

"I'm looking forward to what the future will bring to the teams."

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas also called it "great news".

"It would be nice to see more teams actually in F1, there's only 10," the Finn said. "I remember watching F1 as a kid and the grid was much bigger, which makes it more exciting."