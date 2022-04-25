Perfect weekend for Verstappen, Red Bull

IMOLA • Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won at Imola for the second year in a row in a Red Bull one-two yesterday, as Ferrari's home race turned into a nightmare for the Italian team.

Mexican Sergio Perez took second place with McLaren's Lando Norris third. Championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. His Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening-lap collision.

Dutchman Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point yesterday for the fastest lap.

It was his 22th career victory.

He said: "It's always tough to achieve (pole, chequered flag and fastest lap) but already yesterday and the day before, we were on it and it was looking like a strong weekend.

"Today, you never know with the weather how competitive you are going to be, but we did very well and this one-two is very deserved.

"The start was very important. But afterwards, judging the conditions and when to swop to the slick tyres, because in the lead you have to always dictate the pace... it's always a bit more difficult initially, but everything was well managed."

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton endured another miserable outing, finishing a lowly 13th while his Mercedes teammate George Russell was fourth.

Before the race, Hamilton, 37, dismissed speculation about his future and said he remains "100 per cent committed" to the Silver Arrows, who are struggling with a "porpoising" car that bounces on the straights as aerodynamic downforce is gained and lost.

Asked whether he would see out his contract, which runs to the end of next year, the Briton said: "There's nowhere else that I want to be. Just because we've hit a rough patch, it's just not in my DNA to back out.

"We are still world champions, we can fix this. It's just going to take longer, it's going to take a painful year."