Perez to partner Verstappen

PARIS • Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One outfit announced yesterday.

The Mexican driver, who was out of contract with Racing Point, will race alongside Dutchman Max Verstappen, who finished third overall in the standings and took the chequered flag at last weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi race.

The popular racer - F1's only Latin American driver - put himself in the frame to replace the inconsistent Albon with a stirring first F1 win at Sakhir in Bahrain in the penultimate race of the season.

Having also claimed the runner-up place in Turkey, the two podium places went a long way in helping Perez - the first Mexican to win a Grand Prix in 50 years - not only finish fourth overall in the standings but also clinch a spot at one of F1's most coveted teams.

"The chance to race for a championship-contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max," the 30-year-old said.

"The team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, whose team are aiming to be more competitive next season after Mercedes picked up their seventh straight constructors' title, reckons they have the perfect partner for 23-year-old Verstappen.

"Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances, we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021," he said.

Albon, 24, had an up-and-down first full season in the role and his demotion leaves Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda, who will debut for Italian team AlphaTauri next term, as the only Asian driver on the grid.

But Horner insisted the British-born Thai, who finished seventh in the standings, would remain a valuable part of the Red Bull set-up.

"Alex is a valued member of the team and we thought long and hard about this decision," he said.

"Alex remains an important part of our team as test and reserve driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution."

Before the call from Red Bull, Perez was eyeing a season off after his seat at Racing Point was handed to Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion released by Ferrari.

Separately, Ineos will acquire a one-third share of the Mercedes team with parent company Daimler AG cutting back its stake, the champions announced yesterday.

The petrochemicals giant, owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, will become an equal partner with Daimler and the F1 outfit's chief executive officer and team principal Toto Wolff.

As part of the transaction, Daimler will reduce its stake from 60 per cent, while Wolff will raise his shareholding from 30 per cent.

The announcement also clears up his future, with the Austrian, 48, staying on as CEO and team principal for three more years.

He said: "This new investment confirms the business case for F1 teams is robust and sends an important signal of confidence in the sport after a challenging year."

