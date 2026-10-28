Perez extends Cadillac contract until 2029

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Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Cadillac's Sergio Perez ahead of the race REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee

Oct 28 - Sergio Perez has signed a multi-year contract extension with Cadillac that will keep the Mexican driver with the American Formula One team until 2029, the team said on Wednesday.

Perez celebrates a milestone 300th Grand Prix start at the 36-year-old's home race in Mexico City this weekend. A six-times Grand Prix winner, Perez moved to Cadillac for their debut season on the grid.

"Joining Cadillac from day one was a project I truly believed in, and extending my commitment feels like a natural continuation of this chapter," Perez said in a statement.

"Building a Formula One team from the ground up takes time, relentless work and patience, but the progress we are making together is incredibly rewarding. There is still a lot of work ahead of us and I am fully committed for the next three years."

A veteran who has raced in Formula One since 2011, Perez finished third in the 2022 drivers' championship and second the following season behind team mate Max Verstappen when he was with Red Bull Racing. REUTERS