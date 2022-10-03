Perez claims night race; Singapore clocks record attendance

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was the winner at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, but the host country also belonged on the podium as it roars back to life during the pandemic.

The sight of 302,000 spectators - mostly maskless and with about half of them from overseas - over the three days around the Marina Bay area was a welcome sign of normality after almost two years of uncertainty wrought by Covid-19 as the country closed its borders early on and adopted safe management measures.

The record attendance for the 2022 race was just above the previous high of 300,000 who attended the inaugural night race in 2008 and considerably higher than the 268,000 tally from 2019, the last edition before the pandemic put the brakes on the event for two years.

It was also the largest turnout for any event held here since the pandemic began, a clear sign of Formula One's strength as a global attraction and the Republic's appeal as a major tourist destination.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Sunday: "It's a reflection of the keen interest in our race, its uniqueness and the various elements that we wrap around the race. It's a very good sign of how things are recovering in Singapore."

While there was understandably some uneasiness at the start of 2022 about what form the night race here would take, those concerns eventually faded as countries around the world cut back on curbs and reopened their borders.

While Singapore drew just 330,000 visitors with tourism receipts of $1.9 billion in 2021, visitor arrivals have been climbing steadily in the past seven months, with August numbers reaching about 729,000.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had forecast between four million and six million visitors in 2022, and while this is far short of pre-pandemic figures - 19.1 million visitors and receipts of $27.7 billion in 2019 - things are looking more positive.

The first 12 editions of the Singapore Grand Prix have generated more than $1.5 billion in incremental tourism receipts and employed about 30,000 people at the circuit each race weekend.

According to data from STR, a provider of hospitality market insights, the average hotel room rate in 2022 exceeded the historical high of $440 a night for previous F1 periods, said Mr Iswaran, highlighting the broader economic impact of the race. This included at least 25 Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events, with the arrival of nearly 90,000 delegates here coinciding with the race weekend.

The events included high-profile ones like the Time100 Leadership Forum, Forbes Global CEO Conference, Milken Institute Asia Summit and SuperReturn Asia - a key private equity and venture capital conference - which brought hundreds of chief executives, investors and innovators to the Lion City, boosting its international credibility and standing.