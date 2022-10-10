Outrage in paddock after tractor appears on track

SUZUKA - French driver Pierre Gasly said he could have been killed after passing a tractor on the track at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, on the same Suzuka circuit where his compatriot Jules Bianchi suffered a fatal accident.

The vehicle was deployed to recover Carlos Sainz's Ferrari after the Spaniard crashed in heavy rain on a chaotic first lap. The race was red-flagged on the third lap and only restarted after two hours.

Bianchi's crash in October 2014 occurred when he collided with a tractor crane that was recovering a car. He underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma, but never recovered and died in July 2015. He was 25.

McLaren driver Lando Norris said the incident involving Gasly in terrible visibility was "unacceptable" in a tweet posted as he waited for the race to restart. He wrote: "We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this."

The governing FIA said the incident would be investigated after the race. Gasly, having pitted to remove an advertising board that had lodged on the front of his car after Sainz had dislodged it, was given a 20-second penalty for speeding under red flag conditions in trying to catch the field behind the safety car.

Gasly told Sky Sports: "I'm going to call... all my loved ones...I passed two metres from that crane. If I would have been two metres to the left, I would have been dead."

Sainz said: "Even behind a Safety Car we are going at 100 or 150kmh, at those speeds we see nothing. I don't know why we keep risking, in these conditions, having a tractor on track. You were going to red flag it anyway, so why risk it?"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the incident was "totally unacceptable". "We lost Jules here eight years ago and that should never, ever happen," he told Sky Sports. "There needs to be a full investigation."

Alex Wurz, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, added: "We can keep it short - this must not happen, guys."

Perhaps the strongest reaction came from Bianchi's father, who wrote on Instagram: "No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules' memory. Incredible."

