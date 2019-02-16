Our team believe in the manager, says Luiz

LONDON • Chelsea defender David Luiz insists there has been no dressing-room revolt against manager Maurizio Sarri's tactics, despite their 6-0 Premier League mauling at Manchester City last weekend.

The Italian has been heavily criticised by pundits for refusing to adapt his 'Sarri-ball' style, even on the road against top opponents.

Tough games lie in wait for Sarri's men with the visit of Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday, followed by a reunion with City in the League Cup final on Feb 24, before meeting Tottenham in the league three days later.

The embarrassing manner of their heaviest defeat in 28 years has raised serious questions over his future just eight months into a three-year contract. The calls for his head will surely intensify should Chelsea fail to safely negotiate their way through the testing run.

But Luiz believes Sarri just needs time to implement his ideas, urging the same patience that was afforded to City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when they were first appointed.

The Brazil defender said: "Yes, (we have an) amazing future. We have had many meetings already asking if someone doesn't believe. Nobody said anything. It's because everyone believes.

TEAM ARE BEHIND MANAGER Yes, (we have an) amazing future. We have had many meetings already asking if someone doesn't believe. Nobody said anything. It's because everyone believes. '' DAVID LUIZ, Chelsea defender, insisting that the team still believe in 'Sarri-ball'.

ENGLISH FA CUP 5TH RD YESTERDAY QPR v Watford Late kick-off TODAY Brighton v Derby Singtel TV Ch111, 8.20pm Wimbledon v Millwall Ch111, 10.50pm Newport v Man City Ch111, tomorrow, 1.20am TOMORROW Bristol v Wolves Ch112, 9pm Doncaster v Crystal Palace Ch111, 11.55pm Swansea v Brentford Ch112, 11.55pm MONDAY Chelsea v Manchester United Ch111, Tuesday, 3.30am

"We lost against maybe the best team in the world at the moment in Manchester City.

"We lost a few matches because it is part of the process. The teams at the top of the table now are ones with managers who have been there for more than three years.

"There is a big difference when you have already understood everything, it is much easier to play football. We are in the right way to still improve to become a fantastic team."

But, with three consecutive away league defeats and given his team's propensity to capitulate, Sarri is understandably less optimistic as they prepare to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to Stamford Bridge.

He added: "In the last period, we've had the problem of up and down, up and down.

"We need to have continuity and consistency, in the mental condition to be able to approach every match with the same level of application, determination and attention.

"You know very well that if you are in bad mental condition in England, in 10 days, you can lose three or four very important matches.

"So we need consistency. It's not easy, but we have to try."

REUTERS

CHELSEA V MANCHESTER UNITED

Singtel TV Ch111, Tuesday, 3.30am