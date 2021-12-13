Oranje Army celebrate but English cry blue murder

ABU DHABI • The Yas Marina Circuit was yesterday awash in orange, as Dutch supporters worldwide toasted their first Formula One champion.

Max Verstappen hailed the fervent support, saying: "It's incredible to see all this orange here but all over the world, they've supported me throughout my whole career… and I hope I can do this for a very long time of course with the support of my great fans."

The who's who in the Netherlands also chimed in with their congratulations to the 24-year-old.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday tweeted: "A historic day for Dutch sport. Max Verstappen wins the all-deciding race of the Formula 1 world championship after a bizarre denouement. Congratulations on this phenomenal achievement. Really fantastic!"

Dutch football captain and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said: "What a boss! @Max33Verstappen."

While the Oranje Army celebrated, the controversial decision by FIA race director Michael Masi to allow lapped cars to overtake the safety car on Lap 57 of 58, when it was initially not allowed drew widespread condemnation from British fans. They had been rooting for Lewis Hamilton, who was in line for a record eighth championship before the call to reverse the initial decision.

Hamilton was a sitting duck on his old hard tyres and was duly passed by Verstappen, leaving Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff incensed.

The Austrian told Masi: "This isn't right", only for the Australian to reply: "It's called a motor race."

Williams' George Russell, who will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next term, led the protests, tweeting: "This is unacceptable!!!!

"Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I can't believe what we've just seen."

Fellow Englishmen were just as outraged, with media personality Piers Morgan calling it a "robbery".

Football pundit and former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "You know what as much as I love @F1 there's so much crap they need to sort out!"

Mercedes, who have since declared that they are contesting the safety car procedure, also tweeted: "There are no words."

However, Hamilton was gracious in defeat. He said: "Firstly, a big congratulations to Max and to his team. We did an amazing job this year... this last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and we never gave up. That's the most important thing."

