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‘One more for the list’: Mercedes’ George Russell laments more ill fortune in Qatar GP

Damage to George Russell’s car allowed Mercedes teammate and Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli (right) to cruise to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix.

DOHA - Luckless George Russell lamented more bad luck on Nov 29 after damage to his car allowed Mercedes team-mate and Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli to cruise to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Briton Russell has had a sequence of reliability failures, various Safety Car timing issues and penalty problems before capping them with his latest misfortune at the Lusail International Circuit, where a piece of errant polystyrene-like material wedged into the floor of his car during the second lap.

Starting on pole position, Russell eventually came home second, 31.476 seconds behind Antonelli.

“It’s one more to add to the list, and it kind of sums up this year,” sighed Russell after the race.

“I thought it was pretty unacceptable, when I came out of the corner and there was debris everywhere.

“I knew as soon as I hit it, it was quite a hard hit and something wasn’t right, and I’ve just seen the floor now. It’s a real shame. Obviously, I’m still glad to be on the podium, but it shouldn’t have been that way.”

The debris was collected by Russell, who was leading the race, at the second corner of the second lap after Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad smashed into a marker post.

The material may have included a broken part off Lindblad’s car, and it affected the downforce and performance of Russell’s car.

‘Stuff everywhere’

That made it relatively easy for Antonelli, who had started second on the grid behind Russell, to catch him and go on to win the race.

Race stewards waited until lap 11 to deploy a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) and allow clearance of all the debris on the track, but by then it was too late for Russell.

“It was literally the first lap around through turn two,” he added.

“There was stuff everywhere there and then more through turn three, so I couldn’t believe it wasn’t at least a VSC.

“Kimi did an amazing job, the team did a great job with the car this weekend. It was unreal. I’m looking forward to New Year’s Eve – if we make it that far – and getting this year out of the way.”

In a generous gesture in the closing stages, Antonelli offered to slow down and let Russell pass him to win, but the Briton said he would not have accepted the offer even if the team had not turned it down.

“No. At this point in the season, getting the 1-2 (was the target) and it’s been a while since we’ve been on the podium together,” he said.

Russell’s second place lifted him to third in the drivers’ title race with 282 points behind Antonelli on 427 and Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen who finished fourth to confirm him as runner-up with 316. AFP