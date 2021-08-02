Ocon's first win; Lewis leads c'ship again

BUDAPEST • Frenchman Esteban Ocon yesterday fended off Sebastian Vettel to take not only a maiden Formula One victory for Alpine but also his first career win.

In a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also charged through from last to third, retaking the championship lead from Max Verstappen, who finished 10th.

Ocon crossed the line 1.8 seconds clear of Aston Martin runner-up Sebastian Vettel, while Hamilton nearly caught the pair but fell 2.7 seconds short.

Still, the Briton put himself six points clear of Verstappen, who scored just the sole point after being caught up in an opening-lap incident.

The Dutchman, who had made a good start on a wet track from second on the grid, was right behind Hamilton heading into the first corner when he was collected by McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Briton was himself tagged by the slow-starting Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, sending him sliding into Verstappen's Red Bull.

The ensuing red-flag stoppage gave mechanics a chance to carry out some repairs but the car was too hamstrung by the damage to bring him back into contention.

The incident appeared to have handed the race to Hamilton, who kept his nose clean to stay in the lead.

But a strategic misstep that left him out to restart on intermediate tyres on a drying lap, even as every other car peeled into the pits, dropped him to the back when he pitted for dry tyres a lap later.

Ocon capitalised on the error to become the first French driver in a French car to mount the top step of the podium since Alain Prost did so for Renault in 1983.

It was made even sweeter by teammate Fernando Alonso finishing fifth.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULTS 1 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 2hr 4min 43.199sec 2 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin +1.859sec 3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +2.736 4 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +15.018 5 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine +15.651 6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +63.614 7 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri +75.803 8 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams +77.910 9 George Russell (Gbr) Williams +79.094 10 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +80.244 DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Hamilton 192pts 2 Verstappen 186 3 Lando Norris (McLaren) 113 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 300pts 2 Red Bull 290 3 McLaren 163

The Spaniard, who celebrated his 40th birthday last Thursday and whose defence against Hamilton played a big part in securing the win for Ocon, was voted the Driver of the Day and the shock winner was quick to praise the two-time world champion.

"What a moment. It feels so good," he said. "It's fantastic, what can I say?

"Congrats to Fernando as well, I think the win is also thanks to him with the fight that he did. It's teamwork."

Ocon, who turns 25 next month, is 15 years younger than Alonso, who is back in F1 after a two-year absence and he said the experience of working with the veteran was "awesome".

