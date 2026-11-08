Lando Norris wins rain-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinch teams’ title and double

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McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Nov 8.

SAO PAULO - Lando Norris picked his way through the rainstorms on Nov 8 to claim a second consecutive victory for McLaren in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the constructors’ championship and a famous title double.

The 26-year-old outgoing 2025 world champion came home 14.6 seconds clear of Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to record his 14th career victory and the 50th podium.

Verstappen started from 21st on the grid and delivered another bravura drive while George Russell finished fourth, after starting fifth and spinning in the pitlane, for Mercedes ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who finished fifth, seven days after becoming the youngest champion.

The 20-year-old had started from the front row alongside pole-sitter Norris and endured a difficult race, but it was enough to ensure that Mercedes outscored Ferrari to take a ninth teams’ title.

“That was a very tough race,” said Norris.

“It was difficult with the launches off the line, a lot of challenges, going to slicks in the wet and so tough when you are pushing! But I kept it cool and made no mistakes and it is nice to be on the top step again.”

Verstappen said: “It was a challenging race! The first laps were so important. We were strong on the inters, but then it was not so good but starting P21 and finishing on the podium is a good result.”

Hadjar, having taken his third podium of the year and led a Grand Prix for the first time, added: “That was so difficult. The switching from inters to softs and then back again! Very tricky to drive and then more rain.” AFP